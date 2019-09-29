File: Young Emiratis seen during a job recruitment programme organised by the Ministry of Human Resources & Emiratisation at ADNEC in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Abdul Rahman/Gulf News

Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has convened the UAE Cabinet on Sunday in suport of the Emiratisation programme, a key government priority outlined in the "New Sseason".

Shaikh Mohammad tweeted stating: "We have issued 10 decisions to support the Emiratisation program, which we will follow federally.. and coordinate it locally .. and support financially."

The decisions were approved during a Cabinet meeting held on Sunday under the chairmanship of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

According to the decisions, more than 20,000 job opportunities in the banking, aviation, telecommunications, insurance and real estate sectors will be made available for Emiratis in the next three years.

Training

The Cabinet approved a fund of Dh300 million to train 18,000 citizens, in addition to allocating part of the tax revenues to support Emiratisation and training 8,000 Emiratis annually in the private sector.

The council of ministers also adopted legal amendments to equalize Emiratis working in the private sector with those in government, especially in terms of pension.

As per the newly approved decisions, administrative and supervisory positions in the government sector will be restricted to only Emiratis.

Also, a total of 160 positions in the private sector will be prioritised for Emiratis in the first place.

In a series of tweets on his page, Shaikh Mohammad said: “Brothers and sisters, I presided over a cabinet meeting, which we devoted to Emiratisation, which is our main priority this season. We have issued ten decisions to support Emiratisation, which will be our top priority. We will follow it up on the federal level and will coordinate our efforts locally. We will support it financially and legally”.

“We decided to oblige entities lagging behind in Emiratisation to contribute financially with the government to support Emiratization programmes. We will develop an annual Emiratisation index.

"We will honor economic figures who support Emiratisation and give them exceptional government incentives. Our economy is strong, its growth continues, and it provides millions of opportunities for citizens and residents”, Shaikh Mohammad added.

Strong, diversified economy

“Supporting Emiratisation does not conflict with our ongoing efforts to attract global talent in all fields. Talents do establish a strong and diversified economy that provides great opportunities for citizens and residents.

"The UAE will remain a country of openness. We will support the private sector financially and legally to achieve a stable labor market balance for all” the Vice President tweeted.

“I would like to hail efforts being made to support Emiratisation by local governments. They are the engine of the economy and are driving force of Emiratisation. I have strong confidence in the working teams and we have a great responsibility to shoulder federally and locally.

"Once again, I renew my confidence in the Ministry of Emiratisation’s teams, under Nasser Al Hamili as well as in the local executive teams to achieve the goals that we launched today”, Shaikh Mohammad noted

Speaking on the new topic to be discussed, Shaikh Mohammad said :”The next topic we will discuss, as I referred to in the letter of the new season, will be the economy.