Dubai: From January, 2, 2023, the UAE government will start implementing the Entrepreneurship Leave for Emirati employees of the federal government.

The Leave was approved by the Council of Ministers headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in July. This is one of the ‘Projects of the 50’ initiatives and said to be the first of its kind in the world.

The Leave aims to empower UAE nationals towards entrepreneurship and explore its fields, which will reflect positively on the future national economy. The duration of the Leave is one paid year. The employee can combine the entrepreneurship leave with unpaid leave and annual leave.

“The Entrepreneurship Leave for self-employment reflects the pioneering vision of the UAE leadership, which aims to motivate the UAE national cadres to approach the world of entrepreneurship,” said Laila Obaid Al Suwaidi, Acting Director-General of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources.

“The authority worked on preparing a guide for Entrepreneurship Leave for self-employment, regulating the mechanism and procedures for granting ministries and federal entities the Entrepreneurship Leave for self-employment, to their national employees wishing to launch their own projects.

“In coordination with the Ministries of Economy, Human Resources and Emiratisation, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources has also prepared a detailed guide for economic projects and establishments that contribute to the revitalisation of the country’s economy, including details that help the authorities when considering their employees’ requests for Entrepreneurship Leave for self-employment.”

Business incubators

Al Suwaidi added that the UAE government would work to launch partnerships with business incubators and leading companies in the private sector, to build the capabilities of employees who have obtained an Entrepreneurship Leave for self-employment, and support them in the fields of entrepreneurship, establishing and managing companies.

She explained that the authority is keen to clarify the controls, conditions and procedures that support the federal authorities while evaluating requests for Entrepreneurship Leave for self-employment, pointing out that the authority re-engineered the approved electronic systems for human resources in the federal government. Coordination was also made with the Ministry of Finance; to update the approved electronic systems for the budget and salaries, in accordance with the provisions of the resolution.