Over 30 exhibitors specialising in citizenship and residency by investment, skilled and business migration, and overseas education, are participating at Gulf News Immigration and Citizenship Exhibition (GNICE) 2022, which is currently underway at Shangri-La Hotel, Dubai. Promoting various migration schemes in Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the UK; and investment options for residency and citizenship in Portugal and other European countries, the Caribbean nations and the US, exhibitors are thrilled to connect with hundreds of prospective immigrants exploring new opportunities abroad. Here’s what they told us about the show.

Nicholas Roberts, Vice President – Prime Division, Century Financial, Investment Partner of GNICE 2022

It’s been a great experience to participate at GNICE 2022, which has drawn a significant number of visitors over two days. We have been able to connect with attendees, have meaningful conversations and discuss our products and solutions with them. These interactions will help us strengthen our network.

Lovedeep Singh, Partner, Ace Luxury Immigration Services Solutions

Panel discussions at GNICE 2022 gave us the opportunity to discuss trending indutry topics and initiate an exchange of view points on key issues concerning the sector. We have met many entrepreneurs, senior managers and business owners at our booth, who are looking to explore immigration programmes for a secure future. Now, there are many immigration pathways available for people in their 40s their 50s. We request them to connect with us at our booth and find out more about various immigration options available for mid-career professionals.

Rahim Lakhani, President and CEO, The Lakhani Group

It has been a phenomenal experience to participate at GNICE 2022, where we connected with high-value clients who are genuinely interested in exploring immigration opportunities for their future in Europe. I believe we will be able to convert some prospects whom we met at GNICE into customers. We are new in this market; the organizing team of GNICE has supported us at every step of the way and helped us connect with the right audience.

Hind Mamlouk, Legal Advisor for Citizenship & Immigration, Taqween Consultancy

Taqween Consultancy is a legal firm that specialises in UK immigration, focusing primarily on business programmes. GNICE 2022 has given us the chance to meet not just with prospective immigrants but also with our industry peers and competitors. Meeting companies working in the same industry is a great way to know more about the market as well as find out how they are marketing various programmes. We look forward to participating in the future editions of GNICE.

Ray Kachalia, Partner, Vision Immigration

