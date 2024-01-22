The Gulf Medical University (GMU) Global Alumni Summit 2024 concluded on a high-note, bringing together over 400 alumni from around the world for an evening of celebration, collaboration, and inspiration. The highlight of the event was the launch of the Coffee Table Book, 25 Icons: Gulf Medical University Alumni Shaping Global Healthcare, a tribute to alumni who have made significant contributions to the health professions industry. Held at Marriott Hotel (Dubai), the summit featured a dynamic agenda that showcased the achievements and contributions of GMU alumni in the field of healthcare.

With approximately 4,000 graduates representing 95 nationalities, GMU boasts a diverse alumni community, and members residing and practicing across the world. Annually, the GMU Alumni Summit serves as an important platform, drawing accomplished professionals together to nurture collaboration and delve into initiatives that address their shared needs. The event, marked by the insightful welcome address by Dr Omar Nabi, President of the Alumni Association Board, and Prof. Hossam Hamdy's remarks, emphasising GMU's commitment to a robust alumni community, also featured Dr Thumbay Moideen, Founder President of Thumbay Group, as the chief guest.

Speaking about the summit, Dr Moideen, highlights: “We are very proud of the accomplishments of our alumni, and happy to see them succeed in their career as health professionals. The university shall always support them in their endeavors.”

GMU, meanwhile, is launching a global initiative to establish alumni chapters in key regions like the UK, Europe, the US, Africa, and Southeast Asia. These chapters will serve as networking, mentorship, and collaboration hubs, encouraging its global alumni to engage and contribute to the university's stature.

Addressing the former students, Prof. Hossam Hamdy, Chancellor of Gulf Medical University says, “We are proud to see the professional achievements and growth of our university’s students. The breadth of participation made the gathering remarkable and special; GMU’s alumni are the brand ambassadors of our core values and recognising their contribution is crucial to the progress of the institute and the development of its current students.”

He adds, “Alumni meets help in developing a platform to showcase the institution’s growth, strengthening the relation between the university and its graduates, who have excelled in their careers.”

Providing a tangible tribute to their collective journey, the Coffee Table Book launch showcased the diverse accomplishments of the alumni, which featured 25 icons, adding a moment of pride and honor to the evening. The Alumni Panel Discussion that followed was a dynamic exchange of ideas, featuring well-known alumni who shared their perspectives on current healthcare challenges and opportunities. The interactive session facilitated valuable insights and discussions on the future of health professions industry, locally and globally.

In addition, the GMU recognised its cohort of alumni for their exemplary contributions across three distinct fields. In the field of research, the university commended the outstanding achievements of Dr Iman Mohamoud, Dr Maliha Ali, Zahra Khan, Taghreed Bochor, Dalia Al Otti, Dr Lana Walid, and Dr Sherwit Dafrawi. For their exceptional leadership, felcitations were bestowed upon Dr Hassa Al Mazrouei, Dr Kareemah Alraesi, Dr Adel Alajami, Dr Dalia Al Saeedy, Dr Maryam Alrais, Huda Mohamed, Sumayya Khache, Yasmin Ajanah, Omar Bin Silm, Dr Kabir Gyasudeen, Dr Saud Ali, and Dr Syed Shujauddin. In the sphere of community service, recognition was extended to Dr Sandra Louis Prasob, Dr Najwa Al-Dheeb, Asmaa Shaheen, Dr Samiullah Shabbir, Judith Nnadi, and Dr Simran Kaur.

In 2023, Gulf Medical University achieved a significant milestone, celebrating 25 years of excellence as one of the leading private health professions universities in the region. Over the years, Gulf Medical University, in conjunction with the Thumbay network of academic hospitals, daycares, labs, pharmacies, and clinics, has emerged as a powerhouse in healthcare education, training and research. Together, they train 20 percent of the country's doctors and a remarkable 60 percent of healthcare professionals, making a substantial impact on the healthcare sector in both the country and the broader region.