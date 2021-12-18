At midnight on New Year's Eve, a dazzling five-minute long fireworks display will delight guests as the UAE welcomes the New Year. Image Credit: COURTESY Global village

Dubai: This New Year’s Eve, Global Village will count down not once, but eight times to welcome the new year with musical fireworks and cultural performances.

On December 31, Global Village will take the celebrations beyond midnight and synchronise them with eight different destinations around the globe. Festivities will start with the arrival of New Year in Australia that will be celebrated with day time fireworks at 5pm UAE time which is midnight in Australia. Then the celebrations and fireworks continue throughout the night as different countries from the Philippines to Russia celebrate midnight with a very special extravaganza when the UAE welcomes the New Year.

Shaun Cornell, Director of Entertainment at Global Village, said: “This New Year’s Eve, we are counting down with the world to ring in 2022 in style. Throughout the night, guests will enjoy spectacular fireworks not just once, but eight times with incredible shows and celebrations in between. This is a New Year party you and your family won’t want to miss.”

Fireworks will start at the park during the day time as Australia enters the New Year at 5pm UAE time. Guests will then herald the New Year in the Philippines at 8pm, Thailand at 9pm, Bangladesh at 10pm, India at 10.30pm and Pakistan at 11pm. At midnight, a dazzling five-minute long fireworks display will delight guests as the UAE welcomes the New Year. An hour later at 1am, the eighth and final fireworks display will coincide with New Year in Russia.

Between the entertainment and fireworks extravaganza, guests can explore shopping at the 26 country pavilions and enjoy the wide range of delicious culinary options at the park. There’s also family fun to be had at the high-energy stunt show, Harbour Force and in the pulsing atmosphere of Carnaval where there are over 170 rides, games and attractions for all ages.