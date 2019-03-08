Families from 25 countries showcase their crafts and traditions of home

Dubai:

Hessa Bint Eisa Bu Humaid, Minister of Community Development, inaugurated the Global Tolerance Exhibition for Productive Families at ‘The Point’ in Palm Jumeirah on Friday.

The exhibition, that runs from March 7-9, coincides with the Year of Tolerance and enhances its vision to support creativity, while achieving coexistence in the UAE where more than 200 different nationalities live in harmony.