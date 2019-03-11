Sharjah: The Republic of Ghana Heritage Week commenced on March 10 at the Cultural Heritage Centre Al Bait Al Gharbi in the heart of Sharjah. Organised by Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH), the Heritage Week of the Republic of Ghana, will run until March 14, as part of the World Heritage Week programme. Showcasing events and activities, the Heritage Week of the Republic of Ghana will display cultural and traditional items unique to the nation. It will also introduce its distinct dance forms, food, touristic locations, paintings, artefacts and clothing items to the residents of the UAE. “Through this forum we aim to showcase our cultural diversity to the citizens of the UAE,” said Samata Gifty Bukari, Counsel General of Ghana to Dubai.