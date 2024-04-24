If you are a K-culture fan in the UAE, it’s time to mark your calendars – on May 6 and 7, Dubai will host a free-to-attend Korean festival in Dubai Media City.

Organised by the the Seoul Metropolitan Government and Seoul Tourism Organisation, the event titled ‘Seoul My Soul in Dubai’ will see two popular K-pop idol groups, ‘Oh My Girl’ and ‘Kard’ meeting fans, signing autographs, and performing at Dubai’s The Agenda, an exhibition space.

Seoul-style pop-up booths at the event will offer a taste of Seoul's vibrant festivals and lifestyle.

What to expect at the pop-up booths

The pop-up booths will showcase the Hallyu phenomenon, from beauty and wellness to Korean food, and more, and will open at 4pm on May 6 and at 2pm on May 7.

At the ‘Beauty Seoul Zone’, visitors have the opportunity to be glammed up by K-Beauty makeup artists and personally decorate light sticks and bracelets — must-haves for any K-pop festival — to take home afterwards.

Don’t forget to check out the media art wall at the ‘Seoul Picnic Zone’, and the mini photo studios in the ‘Hallyu Zone’.

Additionally, a ‘Medical Zone’ will offer skincare consultations for those interested in beauty treatments. The ‘K-Food Zone’ will showcase the latest drinks and snacks trending in Seoul, while the ‘Brand Zone’ will feature newly launched 'Seoul My Soul' official merchandise.

The main event on May 6 will kick off with performances by K-pop cover dance teams from the UAE.

At 4.30pm, attendees can watch the pre-rehearsal of K-pop artists.

Following that, a lottery draw will select lucky winners for special fan events such as group photos and autographs, providing lucky fans a chance to meet the K-pop stars up close.

Participants will also have the chance to win round-trip airline tickets from Dubai to Seoul and hotel vouchers through a lucky draw.