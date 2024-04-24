If you are a K-culture fan in the UAE, it’s time to mark your calendars – on May 6 and 7, Dubai will host a free-to-attend Korean festival in Dubai Media City.
Organised by the the Seoul Metropolitan Government and Seoul Tourism Organisation, the event titled ‘Seoul My Soul in Dubai’ will see two popular K-pop idol groups, ‘Oh My Girl’ and ‘Kard’ meeting fans, signing autographs, and performing at Dubai’s The Agenda, an exhibition space.
Seoul-style pop-up booths at the event will offer a taste of Seoul's vibrant festivals and lifestyle.
What to expect at the pop-up booths
The pop-up booths will showcase the Hallyu phenomenon, from beauty and wellness to Korean food, and more, and will open at 4pm on May 6 and at 2pm on May 7.
At the ‘Beauty Seoul Zone’, visitors have the opportunity to be glammed up by K-Beauty makeup artists and personally decorate light sticks and bracelets — must-haves for any K-pop festival — to take home afterwards.
Don’t forget to check out the media art wall at the ‘Seoul Picnic Zone’, and the mini photo studios in the ‘Hallyu Zone’.
Additionally, a ‘Medical Zone’ will offer skincare consultations for those interested in beauty treatments. The ‘K-Food Zone’ will showcase the latest drinks and snacks trending in Seoul, while the ‘Brand Zone’ will feature newly launched 'Seoul My Soul' official merchandise.
The main event on May 6 will kick off with performances by K-pop cover dance teams from the UAE.
At 4.30pm, attendees can watch the pre-rehearsal of K-pop artists.
Following that, a lottery draw will select lucky winners for special fan events such as group photos and autographs, providing lucky fans a chance to meet the K-pop stars up close.
Participants will also have the chance to win round-trip airline tickets from Dubai to Seoul and hotel vouchers through a lucky draw.
According to the organisers, even though the event is free, there are a limited number of tickets and registration is required to attend. Just put in ‘Seoul My Soul’ online to find the registration link. While the first round of tickets were sold during pre-registrations, an additional 500 tickets will be made available on Monday, April 29. And, a limited number of remaining seats will be distributed with tickets on the day of the event, on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, you can email: seoulmysoul2024@gmail.com.