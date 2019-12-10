UAE Vice-President is leading the delegation for the 40th GCC summit in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia's King Salman opened a Gulf Arab summit on Tuesday by calling for regional unity to confront Iran and secure energy supplies and maritime channels.

"Our region today is passing through circumstances and challenges that require concerted efforts to confront them as the Iranian regime continues its aggressive actions that threaten security and stability...," he said.

In a televised speech, he also urged the global community to address Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

Earlier, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, arrived in Riyadh, leading the UAE delegation for the 40th GCC summit.

Upon his arrival, Sheikh Mohammed was received by King Salman, and a number of Saudi officials at King Salman Air Force Base in Riyadh.

The GCC ministerial council held a preparatory meeting for the 40th GCC Summit on December 9 in Riyadh.

The GCC leaders will discuss some key topics to enhance cooperation and integration amongst member states in political, defense, security, social and economic fields, according to a statement carried by Saudi Press Agency (SPA).