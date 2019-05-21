Dismisses news circulating in the social media about a plane crash in Dubai on Tuesday

Dubai International Airport (File picture used for illustrative purposes only) Image Credit: Reuters

Dubai: The General Civil Aviation Authority has dismissed as untrue the news circulating in the social media about a plane crash in Dubai on Tuesday, Emirates News Agency WAM has tweeted.

The GCAA affirms that it is the sole authenticated source of information related to aviation sector in the UAE, WAM said.

Dubai International’s flight tracker indicated that flight operations are indeed operating normally today.

Out of the incoming flights expected this morning, only one from Colombo got cancelled while four others were delayed. No outgoing flights encountered any delays or cancellations so far.

Last Thursday, a UK-registered four-seater plane crashed near Dubai International Airport, killing four people on board.