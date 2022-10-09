As technology leaders around the globe convene in Dubai for the annual Gitex Global, leading AI and cloud computing company G42 will showcase how its next-generation tech is helping answer some of society’s most pressing questions.

Home-grown G42 sees AI as a force for societal good and is always looking for new, different and better ways to boldly move the world forward. The only way to do that is to believe that the answer is always yes, which the company is adopting as the theme for its participation in Gitex Global next week.

Throughout the event, G42’s flagship businesses will ask complex questions: How do we create smart solutions that enable countries to better serve their people? How do we reimagine health, enhance human performance and protect life? All questions that G42 is involved in answering. It will demonstrate how its disruptive technology places G42 and the UAE at the forefront of innovation.

G42 invites guests to its two-storey exhibitor display in the AI Everything Hall (Hall 6A, Stand 20) among global tech giants, where they can interact directly with cutting-edge technology and engage with leaders behind G42’s innovation, including CEOs and top management from Bayant, G42 Cloud, Injazat, Khazna Data Center, G42 Smart Nation and other G42 companies.

G42’s maiden venture at Gitex will showcase how its team of more than 2,700 engineers, AI scientists, PhDs and innovators are realising exponential possibilities in the realm of cloud computing, smart cities, geo-spatial intelligence, data storage and beyond, inventing a better every day for the people and the planet.

The company’s exhibit will explore the wide spectrum of G42’s ecosystem, featuring:

● Interactive exhibits with TXAI, Bayanat’s autonomous vehicle that uses a best-in-class autonomous driving algorithm

● In-depth discussion of G42 Cloud’s unique approach to data sovereignty

● A 3D model of Khazna’s data centre and offices using latest generation DC technology

● A case study of how G42 Smart Nation’s smart sensors, video analytics, big data and digital twins technology powered Expo 2020

G42’s Injazat, a market leader for digital transformation, cloud and cyber security, will have a separate exhibit (Government Hall/Saeed Hall, Stand S1 B), where it will showcase Malaffi, the first Health Information Exchange (HIE) platform in the Middle East and North Africa, among other services and solutions.

Gitex has built a reputation over the past 41 years as the undisputed tech event where technology players across all verticals and sectors convene in the UAE. Beyond participating as an event exhibitor, several of G42’s senior leaders – including Ashish Koshy, CEO of G42 Healthcare, and Prashanth Marpu, G42 Space Program Tech Lead – will be featured in panel discussions during the event to discuss the future of technology along with peer companies.