Friday Sermon, August 7, 2026: Their Greeting Will Be: Peace (Salām)

Among the etiquettes of salām is that you raise your voice sufficiently for it to be heard and that you do not single out one person while excluding others. The scholars have said: When greeting even one individual, say al-salāmu ʿalaykum using the plural form, because the angels are with him. Likewise, the reply should also be in the plural. Therefore, greet everyone. When the Prophet (PBUH) was asked, “Which aspect of Islam is best?” he replied: “To feed others and to offer salām to those whom you know and those whom you do not know” (Ṣaḥīḥ al-Bukhārī; Ṣaḥīḥ Muslim).