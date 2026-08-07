Friday Sermon, August 7, 2026: Their Greeting Will Be: Peace (Salām)

Initiating and perfecting salām: reviving a core symbol of Islamic unity
First Sermon (Khutbah One)
All praise is due to Allah, who has made peace (salām) the greeting of the people of Islam, the key to affection and harmony. We bear witness that there is no god but Allah, and we bear witness that our master Muḥammad is the Messenger of Allah. May Allah send His prayers, peace, and blessings upon him, his family, his Companions, and all who follow his guidance.
To proceed: I advise you, O servants of Allah, and myself to fear Allah, who says:
“Indeed, the righteous will be in a place of security, amid gardens and springs” (Qur'an 44:51–52).
O believers: Our khutbah today concerns one of the great symbols of Islam. It is a message of affection and reassurance, a covenant of safety and kindness, and a declaration that hearts are pure, souls are sincere, and free from rancour and resentment. It is the greeting of Islam: Al-salāmu ʿalaykum wa raḥmatullāhi wa barakātuh—Peace be upon you, and the mercy of Allah and His blessings. This greeting is itself a supplication for mercy, goodness, and blessing. Through it your good deeds increase and your reward becomes immense.
A man once passed by the Messenger of Allah (PBUH) and said, Al-salāmu ʿalaykum. The Prophet (PBUH) replied: ٍ “Ten good deeds.”
Another man passed and said, Al-salāmu ʿalaykum wa raḥmatullāh.
The Prophet (PBUH) said: “Twenty good deeds.” Then a third man passed and said, Al-salāmu ʿalaykum wa raḥmatullāhi wa barakātuh. The Prophet (PBUH) said: “Thirty good deeds” (al Adab al Mufrad).
Whoever makes spreading salām his constant habit will find his scale of good deeds made heavy and his honour greatly increased. And what honour could be greater than for his Lord, Mighty and Majestic, to receive him with peace? Allah says: “Their greeting on the Day they meet Him will be: Peace” (Qur'an 33:44).
The gates of Paradise will then be opened for them, and the angels will receive them saying: “Peace be upon you. Enter Paradise because of what you used to do” (Qur'an 16:32).
The people of Paradise themselves will greet one another with peace: “Their greeting therein will be: Peace” (Qur'an 10:10).
Such is the greeting of peace, dear believers. It is among the means by which you enter Paradise. Sufficient proof of this is the oath of your Prophet (PBUH) when he said:“By Him in whose Hand is my soul, you will not enter Paradise until you believe, and you will not truly believe until you love one another. Shall I tell you something which, if you do it, you will love one another? Spread salām among yourselves” (Ṣaḥīḥ Muslim).
So why do some people treat this magnificent greeting lightly? One passes by his neighbour without saying anything, while another enters his own home without greeting his family. Do they not know that it is a blessed greeting from Allah and that it is a cause of harmony, love, and blessing? Has Allah not said: “When you enter houses, greet one another with a greeting from Allah, blessed and good” (Qur'an 24:61)
That is, a greeting blessed in its effects and wholesome in its meaning? Accordingly, a believer should greet others both when entering upon them and when departing from them. This is what our Prophet (PBUH) taught us. He said: “When one of you comes to a gathering, let him offer salām. If he sits, then let him sit. When he leaves, let him offer salām again, for the first greeting is no more deserving than the last” (al Adab al Mufrad).
He (PBUH) also taught the etiquette of giving salām, saying: “The younger should greet the older, the one walking should greet the one sitting, and the smaller group should greet the larger group” (Sahih al Bukhārī).
Among the etiquettes of salām is that you raise your voice sufficiently for it to be heard and that you do not single out one person while excluding others. The scholars have said: When greeting even one individual, say al-salāmu ʿalaykum using the plural form, because the angels are with him. Likewise, the reply should also be in the plural. Therefore, greet everyone. When the Prophet (PBUH) was asked, “Which aspect of Islam is best?” he replied: “To feed others and to offer salām to those whom you know and those whom you do not know” (Ṣaḥīḥ al-Bukhārī; Ṣaḥīḥ Muslim).
How many disputes have been extinguished by a greeting of peace! How many broken relationships have been restored by a greeting of peace! How many wounded hearts have been healed by a greeting of peace! How much love has grown from a greeting of peace! How many blessings have been brought by a greeting of peace! Allah the Exalted says: O you who believe! Obey Allah, obey the Messenger, and those in authority among you (Qur'an 4:59). I say these words of mine, and I seek Allah's forgiveness for myself and for you. So, seek His forgiveness, for He is the Most Forgiving, the Most Merciful.
Second Sermon (Khutbah Two)
All praise is due to Allah alone, and may peace and blessings be upon the one after whom there is no Prophet.
To proceed: O you who spread salām, complete this blessed practice by returning greetings in the best manner. Its perfection lies in replying with something better, or at least with an equal greeting. This is the command of your Lord, who says: “When you are greeted with a greeting, respond with one better than it, or return it equally. Indeed, Allah is Ever Watchful over all things” (Qur'an 4:86)
Meaning that Allah will call people to account and reward them for responding to greetings with an equal or better greeting.
Be eager to initiate salām, for the one who begins the greeting is more virtuous before Allah. Jābir (may Allah be pleased with him) said: “When two people walking meet, the one who initiates the greeting of salām is the better of the two.” (al Adab al Mufrad).
Therefore, hasten to greet one another, and spread salām continually among yourselves. The Prophet (PBUH) said: “Salām is one of the Names of Allah. Allah has placed it upon the earth, so spread salām among yourselves” (al Adab al Mufrad).
Teach this practice to your children, for it is among the symbols of your religion, the guidance of your Prophet (PBUH), and the values of your society. It requires neither wealth, nor time, nor effort, yet it builds bridges of love and spreads a spirit of mercy and affection, so that our society may continue to enjoy peace, compassion, goodness, and blessing.
May Allah send His prayers, peace, and blessings upon our master and Prophet Muḥammad, upon his family and all his Companions. O Allah, be pleased with Abū Bakr, ʿUmar, ʿUthmān, and ʿAlī, and with all the noble Companions. O Allah, You are Al-Salām, and from You comes all peace. Grant us life with peace, our Lord, and admit us into Paradise, the Abode of Peace.
O Allah, perpetuate for the United Arab Emirates its honour, victory, stability, prosperity, goodness, and well-being. O Allah, protect Sheikh Muḥammad bin Zāyed, the President of the State, with Your protection. Be his Helper and Supporter, bless his life and his work, and grant success to him, his deputies, his brothers, the Rulers of the Emirates, and his trustworthy Crown Prince in all that You love and are pleased with. O Allah, have mercy upon Sheikh Zāyed, Sheikh Rāshid, and the departed rulers of the Emirates. By Your grace admit them into the vastness of Your Gardens. O Allah, encompass the martyrs of the nation with Your mercy and forgiveness. O Allah, have mercy upon the Muslim men and women, the living among them and the deceased.
Servants of Allah, remember Allah, the Most Great and Majestic, and He will remember you. Thank Him for His blessings, and He will increase you therein.
And establish the prayer.