Dubai Global Village will host a free Yoga Day Out as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge on November 8.

Lululemon fitness ambassadors Neha Duseja and Allie McLaughlin, who have designed two expert 60 minute sessions, will instruct wellness enthusiasts through a refreshing holistic workout.

The sessions will be held between 7am and 12 noon, with Global Village’s main stage becoming the backdrop as the sun rises over the park. There is also a free yoga mat gift available for the first 3,000 guests, on a first-come-first-serve basis.

The 8am opening session will encourage guests to embrace natural strength in the body, and will take on a Vinyasa style approach which will ask attendees to partner up and try new poses through support of one another.

The 10am session will be a chilled, deep stretch class that will help guests hold poses and balance for longer periods of time, while reaching a conclusive end with breathing practices and a calming meditation section.

Throughout the day, Global Village has many activities instore, so that entire families can join in with fitness activities. Children below 15 can enjoy a healthy morning with a dedicated gymnasium and play area, while older family members can take part in the Lululemon yoga sessions. In between workouts, participants will also have access to a variety of snacks and refreshments, including fresh fruits and juices.