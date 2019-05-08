Two died as one car flipped over and crashed into a lamppost, other hit pedestrians

Al Ain car accident claims four lives, leaves one injured Image Credit: Abu Dhabi police

Abu Dhabi: Four people died and another injured in a road traffic accident at Al Nasriya area in Al Ain due to racing and modifications in their cars, the Abu Dhabi Police said on Wednesday evening.

Driver and passenger died as their car flipped over and crashed into a lamppost, while the second vehicle ran over two women who were crossing the road from the designated area.

Brigadier Salim Bin Barak Al Dhahiri, director of the Traffic Department of Al Ain District, Traffic and Patrols Department in the Central Operations Sector, said that the preliminary investigations attributed the cause of accident to racing in the modified vehicles. They made substantial changes in the vehicles and were racing.

He called on the motorists to abide by the laws and regulations of traffic, and the follow speed limits on the roads.

He also asked them not to add any technical mechanism which leads to excessive speed of vehicles and end up causing accidents undermining the public safety.

The police operation room received a call on Wednesday about the accident and immediately sent police patrol and ambulances to the spot.