A tall man of the people, the President, understood that to build unity and solidarity, he first needed to gain the trust of his people and then take care of his own home before growing the nation’s space upon the global firmament. His legendary visits to local communities are still recalled with awe and love just as his interactions with global leaders are described with respect. H.H. Sheikh Zayed was a seasoned politician with sharp acumen and extraordinary people skills. He invested his time and efforts in overseeing the establishment of various ministries and aspects of public welfare, placing great emphasis on education, equality and empowerment, on the wellbeing of the less fortunate, and the protection of natural resources.