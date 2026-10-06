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Fog alert in Dubai, police warns drivers

Motorists advised to follow safety measures amid foggy conditions in UAE

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
1 MIN READ
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Dubai Police warn motorists as dense fog raises accident risks Drivers urged to slow down, maintain safe distance and follow safety rules as patrols intensify monitoring on major roads
Dubai Police warn motorists as dense fog raises accident risks Drivers urged to slow down, maintain safe distance and follow safety rules as patrols intensify monitoring on major roads
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Dubai Police urged motorists to take extra care on the roads on Tuesday morning, October 6, as fog formed and reduced visibility in several areas of the emirate.

In posts on X, the force reminded drivers of the importance of safe driving and of following safety guidelines so that everyone reaches their destination safely. It said the fog across parts of the city was a reminder that road safety starts with awareness.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) also reported fog in several locations across the country. These included Al Shuwaib in Al Ain, Martyrs Street, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Street, Emirates Road in Ras Al Khaimah, and parts of Dubai.

Motorists are advised to slow down, keep a safe distance from the vehicle ahead and use low-beam headlights in foggy conditions. They should also avoid sudden lane changes and should not switch on hazard lights while the vehicle is moving.

Drivers are also urged to follow the variable speed limits displayed on electronic signboards. They should check official police and weather channels for updates before setting out.

Fog is common in the UAE during the cooler months. It usually forms late at night and in the early morning, then clears as temperatures rise later in the day.

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