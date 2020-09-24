Starting a business involves many risks and uncertainties. However that is what separates entrepreneurs from the rest, and he is the person who undertakes high risk but can make it highly rewarding to generate economic wealth and innovation. With this in mind, Flying Colour aims to support entrepreneurs and help them convert their ideas into a sustainable business model. Flying Colour has always placed high quality customer experience at the helm of its policies.
More than 900 google reviews speak about our success stories and are an acknowledgement of our clients on their happy experience. Most entrepreneurs are unable to decide on the kind of set up that will support their business operations because of the many options available in the market.
This is where Flying Colour enters to provide an all-round advisory, starting from offering support to differentiate between free zone and mainland set-ups to identifying the most cost-effective set-up that will support their long-term structure and business operations. Flying Colour has always placed high importance on transparency, honesty and ethics, which has helped the company garner trust among its clients and channel partners. It acts as a 360 degree advisory firm to cater to all the business requirements.
This includes everything from research-based consultation, set-ups in mainland, free zones and offshore and obtaining approvals from different government authorities to providing office space, accounting and VAT advisory, succession planning, set-ups in ADGM and DIFC, overseas set-ups and the like.
Since 2004, Flying Colour has also steadily strengthened its IT infrastructure to ensure software-based operations and faster delivery of services.