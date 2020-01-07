Image Credit:

Dubai: The Selfie Kingdom (TSK), Dubai’s first ever dedicated selfie museum, has opened its doors for photo/selfie enthusiasts of all ages. Located Close to the Expo 2020 site, TSK is an interactive space that aims to inspire creativity, art, design and promote digital content.

The hub currently features 15 pop-up rooms with vibrant and unique backdrops/props and proper lighting offering guests a photo-worthy experience. The rooms would be remodelled every few months to provide a fresh immersive photo-friendly set up. In addition, it will feature interesting exhibits/ installations from various artists, designers and innovators for visitors to enjoy.

“The Selfie Kingdom contributes to the spirit of the UAE,” said Rania Naffa, Chief Happiness Officer and Founder. “TSK provides an interactive photo-friendly social space that promotes art, creativity and a place for our guests to express themselves freely and have fun while doing it. We want everyone to be part of this entertaining experience and create some amazing memories,” added Rania.

The hub also provides a creative space for people to co-work and a venue to host private parties/ events.

WHAT: Selfie Kingdom

WHEN: 11am – 8pm (Sunday–Saturday)

WHERE: Daytona House, Office 101, Motor City, Dubai

HOW MUCH: Genera: Dh55/per hour (12 years and above); Kids: Dh45/per hour (3-12 years); Family: Dh160/per hour (four members)

● People can book online through https://theselfiekingdom.com/