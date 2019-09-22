Saudi National Day in Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: In celebration of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s 89th National Day on 23 September, Dubai will host fireworks displays across many of the city’s destinations to mark the occasion.

The Burj Khalifa will also light up with the Saudi Arabian flag on September 23, along with a special Saudi National Anthem performance by the Dubai Fountain.

In addition to the light and fireworks displays, The Dubai Mall will be welcoming visitors to join in the celebrations with two concerts showcasing emerging talent from the Kingdom, as well as traditional music. With stages at both The Dubai Mall and Souq Al Bahar, visitors can enjoy an eclectic range of emerging Saudi musical talent with artists including Ismail Mubarak and Ramy Abdallah on 22 September from 7pm-10pm and Fouad Abdelwahad on 23 September from 7pm-10pm.

Where to watch the fireworks?

The Pointe

Located at the tip of Palm Jumeirah across from luxury hotel resort Atlantis, The Palm lies The Pointe, a scenic, retail and entertainment destination where visitors can enjoy a free three-minute stellar firework spectacle along the open-air promenade at 8.30 pm on 23 September. Dining deals, transport promotions, kids’ activities and more will also be on offer until 23 September.

The Beach, JBR

Those looking to enjoy a relaxed yet lively location to enjoy the festivities can visit The Beach at JBR where families can relish in the countless activities and celebrations to celebrate Saudi National Day. The popular MERAAS beachside destination will host a fireworks show at 9pm on 23 September.

Bluewaters Island