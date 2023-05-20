Sharjah: As many as five wooden boats in Sharjah Creek caught fire on Saturday morning, leaving one Asian worker slightly injured, police said.
Sharjah Civil Defence brought the fire under control, police added. The force said on its Facebook page that its operations room had received a call at 8.31am today stating that multiple wooden boats berthed on one side of the creek in Al Layyah area had caught fire. First-responders from fire services, police patrols and ambulances rushed to the site of the incident and the blaze was put out.
An Asian worker aboard one of the boats that had caught fire was slightly injured and taken to Al Qasimi Hopital in Sharjah for treatment.
Sharjah Police are investigating the cause of the fire.