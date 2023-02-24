Abu Dhabi: A fire has broken out across multiple stores located in Al Dhafra region, the Abu Dhabi Police announced on Friday.
Emergency response teams are on site at the Khalifa bin Zayed International Road to control and put out the blaze.
“Abu Dhabi Police and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority are responding to a fire that broke out in a number of stores on Khalifa bin Zayed International road in Al Dhafra Region,” the Police confirmed.
They urged residents to only relied on verified sources of information about the incident.
“The responsible authorities urge the public to only obtain information from official sources,” the Police added.