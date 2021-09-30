Image Credit: Supplied

How important is Expo 2020 for your economic and cultural diplomacy?

Expo 2020 is an unmatched platform where we can showcase Syria’s strengths to the world. Syria has so much to offer right from our contribution to the history of mankind — be it the first crop, the first alphabet, and first musical notes and poems to the economic opportunities that can be made available for businesses, entrepreneurs, institutions, and government and non-government organisations. It’s a confluence of thoughts and opportunities where we want to showcase ourselves as a country that’s deep-rooted in culture and geared for the future with a clear vision.

Expo 2020 is an opportunity like never before for Syria where we’ll exhibit our culture, wisdom, and innovation while establishing bilateral ties in business, industry and investments.

What is the theme behind your pavilion?

Our theme resonates with the slogan, “We will Rise Together” and is inspired by our history and our aspirations for the future. Syria has made several contributions to the evolution of mankind that have been documented in history. In modern times as we overcome challenges, Syria is marching towards becoming an economic hub. The overarching theme is presenting ancient wisdom along with a vision for the future. At the Syria Pavilion, we endeavour to open doors to an intriguing display of art, culture and civilisation.

The theme has been visualised in ways that all the visitors can connect and relate to our contemporary world and unique propositions.

What are the key highlights of the pavilion? What experiences can visitors expect at your pavilion?

The pavilion provides a comprehensive view of history, arts and economics. Here, visitors will learn about the world’s oldest unearthed musical notation, to understand the common global language of music that connects us all. The replica of the Ugarit alphabet, which is agreed upon as the first alphabet in history dating back to about 1400BC is so unique to Syria. Its stages of development, writing of the alphabet, and how this alphabet affected the world of the Arabic language is exceptional. This also influenced many of the world’s languages, and visitors can read words in their native languages of Arabic origin, indicating that what unites us as human beings is much more than what divides us.

Also, the pavilion focuses on the development of the first agricultural societies in Syria, where research dates back to about 15,000BC. Visitors will get to explore Syria’s role in developing early techniques for counting and recording that preceded writing by using symbols made of clay. This went on to become the basis on which the Bronze Age economy was built and followed by other civilisations. Making it further interesting for visitors is an interactive artwork that symbolises the organic relationship between man and nature. The Syria Pavilion will also host art and music events to share knowledge and communicate our innate power as one nation with one identity. Overall, the pavilion presents an immersive experience through the art of storytelling, culture and ancient wisdom.

How do you plan to showcase your history, culture and innovation at the Expo?

Culture is best expressed in the form of art and music. The Syria Pavilion has been curated to showcase our vibrant culture with an individualistic appeal. The music events and art exhibits hosted depict unity and a sense of belonging to a deep-rooted culture. At the pavilion, we have designed several stations that showcase Syria’s strengths as a united nation with strong historical background. From the oldest alphabet, one of the first musical notes to ancient agricultural societies that developed early methods of counting and recording, we have highlighted Syria’s contribution towards the evolution of mankind most engagingly and interactively. Through videos and light and sound experiences, visitors will get to know the magnitude of these contributions.

How are you looking to leverage Expo 2020 to drive trade and foreign investments?