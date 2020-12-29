Mountaineer and explorer Raha Moharrak is part of an impressive array of women from around the world who are part of the ‘Athena 40 — Voices of Tenacity’ campaign. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Exemplary women from across the world have come together to help alleviate the psychological fatigue brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic with a campaign titled ‘Athena 40 — Voices of Tenacity’. The campaign is the latest endeavour of long-time strategic partners Sharjah’s Nama Women Advancement Establishment (Nama) and London-based Global Thinkers Forum (GTF).

Athena40 is a hybrid platform that creates opportunities for women to thrive, access new networks and showcase their achievements. The campaign features more than 40 leading women and a podcast series, ‘Athena40 — Conversations with Women’, showcasing 12 forward-thinkers and decision-makers.

Global outlook

The campaign offers a global perspective on how women have risen above the challenges posed by the pandemic. Leveraging its exceptional network of women influencers, Athena40 has secured messages from Jordan, Saudi Arabia, United Kingdom, Italy, Lebanon, Nigeria, Turkey, Kuwait, Switzerland, Greece, United States, South Africa, Pakistan, Ivory Coast, Luxembourg, Belgium, Chile and also in partnership with Nama from the UAE, Kuwait and Brazil.

Prominent names include Princess Sumaya bint El Hassan, Unesco Special Envoy for Science for Peace; British philanthropist Dame Stephanie Shirley, Meera AlMheiri, board Member at The Supreme Council of Motherhood and Childhood; lawyer Diana Hamade; mountaineer and explorer Raha Moharrak; Mary Davis, CEO Special Olympics; Nnenna Nwakanma, ambassador World Wide Web Foundation; Attiya Mahmood, ambassador (Rtd) Pakistan; Brazilian entrepreneur Bel Pesce; and Dr Alanoud AlSharekh, director Ibtkar Consulting, and several others.

Better future for generations

Elizabeth Filippouli, founder and CEO of Athena40, said: “At the heart of all this, we have been granted a tremendous opportunity to create a better world for future generations. As women, let’s multiply the ways in which we demonstrate our compassion and care for others. Let’s share messages of vision and hope, messages of endurance and resilience. This is what tenacity is all about and we need to be tenacious to survive and thrive in an unpredictable world.”

