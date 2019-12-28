Suspect said he had powers to treat psychological problems and stress

Representative image. Image Credit: iStockphoto

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have arrested a European man who allegedly claimed to help treat people’s psychological problems and daily pressures of life through witchcraft.

Brigadier Omran Ahmad Al Mazrouei, director of the Criminal Investigations Directorate at the Abu Dhabi Police said they learned about the suspect’s alleged activities through informants.

According to Al Mazrouei, the suspect would meet his clients at his apartment after communicating with them through social media, they accused him of offering his services for a fee and duping his clients into believing he could solve their problems through his abilities.

Al Mazrouei said once they learned about the suspect and his alleged activities they devised an operation to catch the man in the act of practicing witchcraft and sorcery.

Brigadier Mohammad Suhail Al Rashdi, director of the Criminal Security Sector at Abu Dhabi Police called on residents to not fall for charlatans, and urged the community to report any suspects practicing witchcraft and duping their victims into giving them money.