Ajman: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Sunday launched the latest edition of the nationwide annual winter tourism campaign, ‘World’s Coolest Winter’.
This year’s edition was launched under the theme of ‘Our Heritage’ during a Cabinet meeting chaired by the Vice President in Al Zorah Natural Reserve in Ajman.
“Ajman, the white sands and red fort, Masfout Mountains and Al Manamah Valleys, is the starting destination for the winter campaign this year,” he said in a series of tweets.
“Ajman, a haven of safety, witnessed a tourist, economic and constructional leap under the supervision of my brother, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid, and a hard field work by Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid and his brothers - young Emirati leaders whom we are proud of. Ajman is progressing with the wise rule of Sheikh Humaid who is dedicated to serving the emirate and people.”
Growing tourism
‘World’s Coolest Winter’ achieved a 36 per cent growth in domestic tourism in 2021, reaching 1.3 million domestic tourists. “Our goal is to highlight the UAE’s beauty, villages, valleys and mountains, as well as the magnificence of its land and sea, most important is the values of its people,” Sheikh Mohammed said.
Platform for investment
During the Cabinet meeting, Sheikh Mohammed approved an integrated national platform for investment in vital sectors like financial technology, tourism, manufacture and renewable energy among others
The platform, which runs the supervision of the Ministry of Economy, will highlight opportunities available in these sectors and introduce them to investors.
Construction regulations
Sheikh Mohammed also approved the national construction regulations that include sustainability criteria for construction of roads, buildings and housing, with the aim of reducing carbon footprint and the use of natural resources.
The regulations also aim to enhance environmental sustainability standards in the UAE.
Borders and free zones
Sheikh Mohammed approved a resolution to enhance the efficiency and readiness of border exits and free zones in the UAE, strengthen capabilities and unify procedures and rules in compliance with the best international security standards.