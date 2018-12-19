On the special date of 18.12.18, the Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) organised its annual “For Our Emirates We Plant” under the umbrella of the Clean Up UAE Campaign and under the patronage and presence of H. E. Engr. Sheikh Salem Bin Sultan Bin Saqr Al-Qasimi, member of the Executive Council of the Government of Ras Al-Khaimah and Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation, Government of Ras Al Kahimah at a beautiful Sidr nature reserve in Al Minei area. During the event, environmental enthusiasts representing different sectors of society – governments private entities, academic institutions, VIPs and students from all over the UAE –planted 1000 indigenous Sidra trees. These trees on maturity in 5-7 years will help mitigate 6 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions annually. Image Credit:

