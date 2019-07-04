Dubai: Dubai Airports and Disney Middle East have teamed up to raise public awareness about recycling and the need to eliminate single-use plastics at the world’s busiest international airport with a little help from “Forky”, the unlikely hero from Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 4’.

Starting this weekend, Toy Story 4 activity stations will be set up at each of the airport’s four concourses where some of the eight million expected passengers will be shown how to transform recyclable materials into toys by making their own “Forky.

There will also be a competition to “Find Forky” and win a magical family trip to Paris. The campaign runs throughout this month.

“This summer we are making the topic of recycling fun for children and the young at heart with some of the much-loved characters from Toy Story 4, by inviting them to bring their single-use plastics to our craft stations and helping them turn it into their own toy,” said Matt Horobin, director of Brand Engagement at Dubai Airports. “Last month we announced our intention to eliminate single-use plastics from all customer areas of our two airports and this is an interesting way of bringing our younger customers on the journey with us by showing them how important it is to be mindful of what we consider trash,” he said.

As an airport operator welcoming more than 90 million passengers per year in DXB and DWC, Dubai Airports has already taken responsibility for its environmental impact and actively recycles at every opportunity. Annually over 43,000 tonnes of paper, glass and other waste collected from the airports passenger spaces is recycled and in the past six months alone, 16 tonnes of single use plastic bottles and bottle caps have been collected and disposed of.

Further educational activations and initiatives will be supported over the coming months as Dubai Airports’ food, beverage and retail outlets reduce and ultimately eliminate single-use plastics.