“HomeCycle is meant to be as convenient and simple as possible for residents. First you learn about your recycling mission. We then assign very small quantities for you to collect and once you reach these small quantities of, say, plastic bottles, paper and glass bottles – many different things – you simply click on the button and request a pick-up. The next morning you can leave your bags in front of the door and somebody from our team will drive by during the day to collect and later on the points are awarded. People don’t even need to be home for us to collect their recycling, which makes it extra convenient.”