Jawad admits this new business venture has been a learning curve though. “To tell you the truth, getting an app developed is a lot of hard work and it took months of testing to make it what it is today. This is a self-funded initiative and hence we are finding it difficult to market this product to the target audience. We have been promoting it through word of mouth and partially through digital media.” Jawad also sees potential in events such as the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature as opportunities to raise awareness of her project and share her passion for physical books.