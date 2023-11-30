Swedish companies bring a profound influence in steering the global shift towards a sustainable future. Rooted in a rich history, these brands possess a unique DNA—a natural understanding of resilience and a commitment to building sustainable enterprises. Many have stood the test of time for over a century, embodying longevity, enduring values, and stakeholder expectations.
Leading the charge in the most important transformation of our time, Swedish companies seamlessly blend present demands with a foresighted focus on tomorrow. Sustainability is not just an objective; it’s a strategic ethos deeply woven into the fabric of how we conceive and construct businesses.
The Swedish Business Council is an integral part of the dynamic Team Sweden. Since our establishment in 1994, we’ve been dedicated to supporting our members by creating vibrant platforms for networking, knowledge exchange, and collaboration. Our initiatives extend beyond traditional business realms, as we believe in fostering a sense of community and camaraderie.
Collaboration is at the core of our mission, and we actively engage with The Swedish Embassy and Business Sweden to enhance the presence and impact of Swedish businesses in the UAE.
Next year we celebrate 30 years of establishment. An achievement not possible without all our corporate and professional members. And as we move forward, the Swedish Business Council remains committed to being a catalyst for growth, innovation, and sustainability within the Swedish business community in the UAE.
Our journey is shared, our goals are collective, and our impact is lasting.