Al Ain: Shaikha Dr Shamma Bint Mohammad Bin Khalid Al Nahyan, Chairperson of the Shaikh Mohammad Bin Khalid Al Nahyan Cultural Centre, inaugurated the Environmentally Distinctive House Initiative in Al Ain on Thursday. The initiative, which runs up to February 28 and is part of the build-up to February 4’s National Environment Day, aims to educate residents of the Manazaf Area of Al Ain about maintaining the aesthetic appeal of their neighbourhood and protecting the environment.