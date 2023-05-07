Abu Dhabi: Mohamed Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC), has been selected as the Chair Elect of the World Nuclear Association (WNA) Board of Directors.

The WNA, headquartered in London, supports the development of nuclear energy programmes worldwide, and its members are responsible for 70 per cent of the world's nuclear energy generation.

The members appoint a general manager and elect a board of directors of 20 members, where the board performs its duties related to managing the association and setting its policies and strategic objectives. Al Hammadi was elected as a member of the Board of Directors of WNA in April 2022.

“Receipt of the role of chair elect for such an important organisation as the World Nuclear Association has been made possible because of the UAE’s visionary leadership to transform its energy sector," Al Hammadi said.

"Through their ongoing support in developing the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Programme, the UAE model for nuclear energy has been hailed a global success story. It offers a new blueprint for other nations that choose to pursue this vital source of clean electricity to decarbonize their energy portfolios, as nations around the world work to drive energy security and energy sustainability in parallel, in pursuit of Net Zero 2050,” he added.

Al Hammadi's appointment highlights the UAE’s continued commitment to collaborate with the international nuclear energy community, by sharing best practices, knowledge and lessons learnt. The UAE has become a global benchmark for nuclear energy projects, with the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant widely recognised as one of the most advanced nuclear plants in the world, delivered to the highest standards of safety, quality and transparency. Barakah is a successful case study for other nations looking to diversify their energy portfolio during a time of international energy crises. With three units operating commercially, Barakah is delivering energy security, powering sustainable economic growth, driving innovation and contributing to achieving the UAE’s Net Zero strategy by 2050.