Dubai: The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) will host nine countrywide activities to celebrate UAE Innovation Month, a festival of innovation organised annually by the Mohammad Bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation, this February.
MoCCAE’s activities will educate the public about the importance of protecting the environment, while introducing a wide range of innovative e-services and initiatives to support their cause.
Aisha Al Abdouli, MoCCAE’s Chief Innovation Officer, said, “Through encouraging public and private sector entities as well as community members to embrace innovative practices, this festival significantly contributes to strengthening the country’s position as a global hub for innovation.”
To find out more about activities going on near you visit the ministry’s website www.moccae.gov.ae