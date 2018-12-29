The total capacity of the fourth phase of the solar park rose from 700MW to 950MW, with investments for this ambitious project reaching Dh16 billion. The park will generate 5,000MW by 2030. The 13MW photovoltaic first phase became operational in 2013. The 200MW photovoltaic second phase of the solar park was launched in March 2017. The 200MW first stage of the 800MW photovoltaic third phase became operational in May 2018. The third phase will be completed in 2020.