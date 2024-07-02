The machines have currently been installed in public parks, the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC) and Zayed International Airport, besides Al Ain. The public, who are being are encouraged to deposit empty beverage containers and separate waste at source, are also being urged to download the “Tadweer Rewards” application to obtain points that can be used as redeemable coupons on delivery sites such as Talabat and Amazon.

Tadweer said with the distribution of machines to recover recyclable materials and the implementation of the “Tadweer Rewards” programme, it hopes to create long-term positive change in the waste management sector, enhancing environmental sustainability and enabling communities to adopt responsible recycling practices.

The aim of the Tadweer Group is to divert 80 per cent of waste away from landfills by 2030. Its Circular Group initiative will also contribute to promoting a circular economy and ensuring that minimal waste is sent to landfills. The facility’s long-term goals include providing raw materials for other waste diversion processes, such as converting waste into sustainable aviation fuel.

Engineer Ali Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO of Tadweer Group, said that developing the material recovery facility is an essential part of the group’s circular strategy, and this step is in line with its strategic vision of using technology to secure resource sustainability and extend the life cycle of recyclable materials to build a more sustainable and healthier future.

The machines provide a simple and effective solution to the growing problem of plastic bottle pollution, as they accept used plastic bottles and give rewards in return. By motivating the public to recycle used bottles, these machines encourage environmentally responsible behaviour and help reduce the amount of plastic that ends up in the environment and landfills. The initiative helps protect terrestrial and marine ecosystems from single-use plastics, which also affect human health, especially since they take hundreds of years to decompose.

Waste-to-energy facility

Last May, Tadweer Group announced the launch of a tender for a project to develop the first facility to recover recyclable materials derived from municipal solid waste in Abu Dhabi, which will contribute significantly to diverting waste away from landfills.

The advanced facility will contribute to recovering recyclable materials and preparing raw materials for the Abu Dhabi waste-to-energy facility.

The facility will work to enhance investments in the local and foreign private sector, as it will provide job and training opportunities for citizens in the country.