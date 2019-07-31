Dubai: The Community Development Authority (CDA) in Dubai has planted 200 ghaf trees in the homes of elderly Emiratis along with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCE).

The initiative was held to mark the Year of Tolerance to honour the elderly, as a way to celebrate culture, tradition, family bonds and being rooted to the country. One Emirati Thuker card holder received one ghaf tree planted in his home in Dubai. Julfar said the CDA is proud to spearhead the initiative for the elderly because they know the value of this national tree.