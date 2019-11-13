Official was quoted as saying restaurants would have to offer free from 2020

Dubai: Dubai Municipality have clarified an earlier report that said restaurants and hotels would have to offer free tap water from 2020 as part of the new Dubai Food Code, released on Monday.

An official was quoted at the Dubai International Food Safety Conference as saying tap water would be advised as part of the code in order to reduce the dependence on single use plastic.

However, Iman Al Bastaki, Director of the Food Safety Department at Dubai Municipality issued the following clarification on Wednesday.

“The Food Code says nothing about making tap water mandatory in hotels and restaurants. Tap water can be consumed as drinking water if the following steps are taken: Water tanks and pipes system should be well maintained, cleaning and flushing should be done by a company approved by the Emirates International Accreditation Centre, and samples should be collected and tested for drinking water parameters in a laboratory approved by the Emirates International Accreditation Centre and should be found satisfactory.”