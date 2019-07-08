Dubai: An Indian boy in Dubai has won The Diana Award 2019 for his environmental work.

Amiteash Paul, 16, a student at The Indian High School, Dubai, was among 85 children and teens internationally and from the UK admitted to the award’s 2019 Roll of Honour earlier this month.

The award says it is the “only charity set up in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales and her belief that young people have the power to change the world”.

The award recognises Amiteash as “an active and ardent environmentalist” who initiated a signature campaign among the 2,800-strong workforce of the Bond Interiors LLC in Dubai and conducted educational workshops among white and blue-collar workers in the UAE to set up recycling bins in the offices, factories and labour camps across the UAE.

Amiteash was elected as the Environment Club Coordinator of his school and is an active member of the Emirates Environmental Group UAE.

He took to Twitter to express his gratitude to The Diana Award and his teacher Sareeta Baid for nominating him.