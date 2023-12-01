COP28 forum mobilises $5 billion for climate action

Global climate funds - Green Climate Fund, Allied Climate Partners and Allianz Global Investors collectively announced to mobilize $5 billion through several blended finance structures, bringing together philanthropies, development finance institutions, and the private and public sectors, to turbocharge the climate transition in emerging economies.

08:35PM



France pledges €100 million to loss and damage fund

France announces 100 million euros commitment to Loss and Damage, helping to accelerate momentum on Day 2 of COP28 and deliver for those communities most vulnerable to climate change.

07:54PM



Sunak says Masdar, RWE to invest in world's biggest wind farm

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Masdar and RWE AG will join in an 11 billion-pound ($13.9 billion) Dogger Bank offshore wind project, considered the world's largest.

"This is a huge boost for UK renewables, creating more jobs, helping to power 3 million homes and increasing our energy security," Sunak said in a speech at the COP28 conference in Dubai.

07:16PM



Scholz unveils Climate Club to aid developing nations

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday announced the launch of an international club to help developing nations invest in decarbonising hard-to-abate industries like steel, cement and aluminium.

The so-called Climate Club has 36 members so far and aims to accelerate the technical groundwork for a standardized calculation of CO2 intensity in selected products and plans to launch an exchange on defining near-zero emissions for steel and cement, Scholz said at the United Nations COP28 climate summit in Dubai.

07:09PM



World Bank increases climate spending to 45%

The World Bank said it will increase the amount it spends annually on climate-related projects to 45 per cent of its financing over 2024 to 2025, up from 35 per cent now, as part of a policy overhaul to better respond to climate change.

The Washington-based development bank, whose new president Ajay Banga is leading reforms, said it will spend $40 billion, $9 billion more than was previously programmed.

Founded as World War Two drew to a close to alleviate poverty, under Banga, the bank is seeking to expand programmes to respond to climate change and hunger, while boosting the bank's lending power with new funding and balance sheet rules.

World Bank President Ajay Banga. Image Credit: COP28

07:03PM



Regenerative agriculture aims $2 billion

COP28 Day 2 saw “great announcements” from the private sector, especially from large agricultural companies and farmers associations, according to Dane McQueen, Director of Programmes and Partnerships, COP28 / UAE Office of the Special Envoy. Speaking at a press conference, he said the announcements about regenerative agriculture targets for 2030 signify a substantial commitment, with nearly $2 billion earmarked for investment.

05:36PM



Look: A robotic dog to keep watch

Fancy a robotic dog to keep watch over your home or do just about anything? Cantilever integrates data from Gecko’s various robotic and hardware systems into an AI-powered software platform. And what else can the dog do? Just about anything, depending on what you want to load into the software.

05:24PM



UAE pledges 200m to help low-income and vulnerable countries

The announcement, which came during the World Climate Action Summit (WCAS), follows up from a previous pledge of USD $200 million to support development in low-income countries earlier this year in Marrakech. The commitment comes in the form of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), pledged to IMF’s

Resilience and Sustainability Trust (RST). The RST is a trust held by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and provides long-term concessional funding for climate resilience and pandemic preparedness. The RST supports climate resilience in low- and middle- income economies and countries vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.

05:10PM



Erdogan unveils Turkey candidacy to host COP31 in 2026

In a significant revelation, President Recep Tayeb Erdogan declared Turkey's bid to host COP31 in 2026, underscoring the nation's dedication to spearheading international climate discussions. Speaking at COP28 UAE, President Erdoğan passionately advocated for a more just world, stating, "Türkiye aims for net-zero emissions and 69% renewables by 2035, despite acknowledged challenges." The President also addressed the pressing humanitarian crisis in Palestine, calling for global attention.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

06:45PM



UAE declaration for scaling climate finance launched

COP28 President Dr Sultan Al Jaber today addressed global leaders at the World Climate Action Summit (WCAS), where he unveiled the COP28 finance agenda, describing it as “innovative thinking…for financing the new climate economy.”

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Cop28 President Image Credit: COP28

Al Jaber launched the COP28 UAE Declaration on a Global Climate Finance Framework (The Declaration) in response to the Global Stocktake, and to keep 1.5°C within reach and to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement. “We all know that climate finance is not available, accessible or affordable enough. This is impacting lives and livelihoods across the Global South,” said Dr. Al Jaber.

“The Declaration is a framework for financing a new climate economy.” The Declaration delivers a holistic, united effort to combat climate change and unlock climate finance. Dr. Al Jaber launched the Declaration alongside a group of leaders from across the world who have been driving the climate finance reform agenda.

04:29PM



Italy commits $141.6 million to loss and damage fund

Italy has just committed $141.6 million to Loss and Damage to support transformational climate progress at COP28 and support climate resilience for vulnerable communities. "We encourage global leaders to accelerate action, raise collective ambition, and close gaps to 2030," said the Italian delegation.

04:08PM



UAE joins CGIAR

The UAE announced it is joining the CGIAR, a global partnership that unites international organisations engaged in research about food security, resilience, and climate adaptation. The UAE is the first MENA country to join CGIAR.

04:04PM



The Startup Village

A stroll through the Startup Village in the Green Zone will bring you to stalls from several companies exhibiting sustainable solutions. Sustynable persuades people to shed the belief that green products are expensive, and the Climate Fresk workshop educates people on global warming and climate change. Further away is Wota, a company that brings water recycling facilities to your backyard. Avant works to bring lab-grown fish to restaurants and to your table.

Startup Village in the Green Zone at COP28.

04:00PM



UAE, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation launch $200 million fund

The UAE and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation have launched a $200 million partnership for food systems, agriculture innovation and climate action, focused on agricultural research, scaling agricultural innovations and funding technical assistance for implementing the Declaration.

The ‘COP28 UAE Declaration on Sustainable Agriculture, Resilient Food Systems, and Climate Action’ (the Declaration) was announced at a special session of the World Climate Action Summit (WCAS), led by Joko Widodo, President of Indonesia Giorgia

Meloni, Prime Minister of Italy, Fiamē Naomi Mataʻafa, Prime Minister of Samoa and Anthony J. Blinken, Secretary of State for the United States of America. The Declaration addresses both global emissions while protecting the lives and livelihoods of farmers who live on the frontlines of climate change.

“There is no path to achieving the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement and keeping 1.5C within reach, that does not urgently address the interactions between food systems, agriculture, and climate,” said Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment and COP28 Food Systems Lead.

03:58PM



Fish without bones

The Startup Village at COP28 is a great place to see innovation in action. Ever heard of lab-generated fish? The avant technology platform offers a system to develop and produce fish directly from fish cells. We got a look at how we may soon get to eat fish without bones – fish fillet that will be ready to cook blended or tissue-structured.

Avant plans to make fish using cells in the lab at the Startup Village.

03:55PM



EU Commission President urges historic progress at COP28

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivered a decisive message at COP28, highlighting its potential to create history. Emphasising ambition, targets, and finance as key focus areas, she urged a reduction in fossil fuel reliance and ambitious domestic plans. Von der Leyen announced the EU's on-track emission reductions, signaling the bloc's commitment to surpassing current goals. Addressing methane emissions, she outlined the EU's strategy to confront this potent greenhouse gas.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission Image Credit: COP28

03:51PM



With 80,000 attendees, COP28 is largest UN climate summit ever

COP28 is officially the largest ever UN climate summit, with 80,000 participants registered on a list that - for the first time - shows who they work for. Some 104,000 people, including technical and security staff, have access this year to the "blue zone" dedicated to the actual climate negotiations and the pavilions of the states and organisations present.

This year, there are nearly 23,500 people from official government teams. Travelling with them are 27,208 policy experts, academics, representatives of professional organisations and senior company executives from oil giants. The accreditations list also includes more than 14,000 non-governmental organisations, ranging from environmental groups to industry lobbyists.

World Heads of States walk down Al Wasl avenue after their group photo during the UN Climate Change Conference COP28.

03:48PM



Jordan's King Abdullah II sounds alarm on climate conflict

Speaking at the COP28, King Abdullah II of Jordan issued a stark warning, highlighting the interplay between climate change and conflict, particularly in light of the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza. He stressed that the Palestinian people are currently facing an imminent threat to their lives and well-being, emphasising that climate threats only serve to intensify the devastation caused by war. "Much more needs to be done," King Abdullah II urged, underscoring the urgency of global action.

Jordan's King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein Image Credit: COP28

03:47PM



134 nations approve declaration on sustainable agriculture

134 world leaders have endorsed the ‘COP28 UAE Declaration on Sustainable Agriculture, Resilient Food Systems, and Climate Action’, announced Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment and COP28 Food Systems Lead, during the World Climate Action Summit.

03:43PM



UAE takes pride in hosting COP28: Sheikh Mansour

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of Presidential Court, emphasised the nation's early commitment to carbon neutrality. Speaking at COP28, he proudly highlighted the UAE's role as one of the pioneers in pledging to achieve carbon neutrality and stressed the ongoing expansion of renewable energy initiatives.

"We take pride in hosting the world for the climate conference," Sheikh Mansour declared, showcasing the UAE's dedication to providing a platform for global climate discussions.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of Presidential Court Image Credit: COP28

03:38PM



UK announces $2 billion towards to the Green Climate Fund

The United Kingdom announced a $2 billion contribution towards the Green Climate Fund to tackle climate change. The funding commitment by the United Kingdom raises the ambition needed to ensure a transformational COP28 and we encourage global leaders to continue this momentum.

The Green Climate Fund is a fund established within the framework of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change as an operating entity of the Financial Mechanism to assist developing countries in adaptation and mitigation practices to counter climate change. The GCF is based in Incheon, South Korea.

03:14PM



UN to convene Sustainability Week

Dennis Francis, President of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly announced a Sustainability Week next year. “I am pleased to announce that I will convene the first ever General Assembly Sustainability Week at UN Headquarters in New York in April 2024 as a flagship initiative of my presidency.”

He said achieving success at COP28 means a triple boost: increasing renewable energy, securing financial support for sustainability, and strengthening assistance for those facing climate vulnerabilities.

Dennis Francis, President of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly Image Credit: Sajila Saseendran, Senior Reporter

03:09PM



'Conflict –ridden communities, refugees cannot be left alone'

Conflict-ridden communities, refugees and developing countries must not be left alone to face a global problem, said King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, King of Jordan. “Nor can we stand by as the massive destruction of a relentless war in Gaza threatens more people and holds back progress towards a better a global future,” he said.

Jordan's King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein Image Credit: COP28

03:05PM



'We need to preserve planet earth for future generations'

Abdul Fatah Al Sisi, Egyptian President: Our commitment lies in reaffirming our adherence to the Paris Accords and the principle of shared responsibility among all nations. The pivotal element for successful multilateral cooperation is ensuring an equitable and just transition.

Abdul Fatah Al Sisi, Egyptian President

02:40PM



India proposes to host climate change summit in 2028

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: COP28

During the COP28 Summit in Dubai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday that India intends to host COP33 in 2028. Emphasising that India's contribution to global carbon emissions is below 4 percent, he highlighted the nation's model of development, showcasing a commendable equilibrium between ecology and economy to the international community.

01:30PM



Calls for urgent action to address the climate crisis

Watch: Simon Stiell, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change addresses the High Level Segment National Statements Opening.

01:26PM



COP28 gives voice to the indigenous people

Brazilian climate activist Isabel Prestes da Fonseca Image Credit: Sajila Saseendran/Gulf News

The opening ceremony of the World Climate Action Summit at COP28 gave voice to the indigenous people across the world. Brazilian climate activist Isabel Prestes da Fonseca, shared the stage with top leaders. Isabel Prestes da Fonseca is the co-founder and environmental director of Instituto Zág, an indigenous youth-led organisation whose key activity is the reforestation and preservation of traditional knowledge around the Araucaria tree, known as Zág. “I stand here today, representing indigenous voices and the urgent need to address environmental crises. Join us in this fight for nature and biodiversity. Together, we can be the change,” she said.

01:17PM



Lula urges global action

President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Image Credit: COP28

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the President of COP30 host country Brazil, urged global action, highlighting the need for concrete steps and reducing socio-economic vulnerabilities to confront climate change. “Now is the time to face the debate about our slow motion pace on the decarbonisation of the planet and to work towards an economy that will be less reliant on fossil fuel. We have to do it and in a way that is urgent and fair. Let's work in a constructive way with all countries to pave the way between this COP28 and COP30 that we will host in the heart of the Amazon tropical forest…We are a unique species called humanity. Our first aim is to make the world capable of hosting all its inhabitants with dignity, not just a privileged minority,” he said.

12:45PM



Sheikh Zayed advocated for clean energy before UAE came into being: King Charles III

UK's King Charles III Image Credit: COP28

Britain’s King Charles III said, “I’ve spent a large proportion of my life trying to warn of the existential threats facing us over global warming, over climate change and biodiversity loss. But I was not alone. For instance, Sheikh Mohamed's dear father, Sheikh Zayed, was advocating for clean energy at a time even before the United Arab Emirates came into being.”

“But all these decades later, and despite all the attention, there is 30 per cent more carbon dioxide in the atmosphere now than there was back then,” he said.

12:32PM



Lead the transition to renewables: UN Secretary General

Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres has urged fossil fuel company leaders to lead the transition to renewables.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres Image Credit: COP28

“The 1.5-degree limit is only possible if we ultimately stop burning all fossil fuels. Not reduce. Not abate. Phaseout – with a clear timeframe aligned with 1.5 degrees,” said Guterres.

“The Global Stocktake must not only commit to that – it must also commit to triple renewables; double energy efficiency; and bring clean energy to all by 2030. The economics are clear: the global shift to renewables is inevitable,” he said.

The only question is how much heating our planet will endure before it happens. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has recommended ending our addiction to coal by 2030 in OECD countries and 2040 for the rest of the world.

Delegates using buggies to travel between venues at COP 28 UAE in Dubai. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

At the same time, according to the International Energy Agency, the oil and gas industry accounts for just one per cent of clean energy investment.

So, I have a message for fossil fuel company leaders: Your old road is rapidly aging. Do not double-down on an obsolete business model. Lead the transition to renewables.

12:13PM



UAE establishes $30 billion fund for global climate solutions

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today announced the establishment of a $30 billion fund for global climate solutions.

Designed to bridge the climate financing gap and facilitate affordable access, the fund aims to stimulate the raising and investment of $250 billion by 2030. This was revealed during His Highness' opening of the World Climate Action Summit, held during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) at Expo City Dubai.

"I am pleased to announce the establishment of a $30 billion fund for global climate soliutions. This fund is designed to bridge climate finance gap," Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan said.

Image Credit:

Sheikh Mohamed stated that today's meeting comes at a time when the world faces many challenges, with climate change affecting all aspects of life. He underscored that the UAE has invested $100 billion in climate action and renewable and clean energy and is committed to investing an additional US$130 billion over the next seven years.

Sheikh Mohamed also spoke about the role of the country's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who instilled in his people a deep-rooted commitment to conserving natural resources and sustainability.

12:01PM



'Family Photo'

Ahead of high-level meetings at Cop28 Climate Summit in Dubai, world leaders pose for 'family photo' at COP28 Image Credit: Dhanusha Gokulan/Gulf News

11:23AM



Accelerating the energy transition

COP28 President Dr Sultan Al Jaber and Dr Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency, on Friday published Chairs’ Summary of a series of High-Level Dialogues they have convened in the lead-up to COP28, with the final Dialogue to be held at the World Climate Action Summit (WCAS).

The Summary provides a call-to-action on accelerating the energy transition and keeping 1.5°C in reach. Ministers, decision makers and chief executive officers (CEOs) from over 40 countries and 20 organisations have participated in the Dialogues, discussing key elements of the energy transition including renewables, energy efficiency, financing, fossil fuel demand and supply, and decarbonisation.

“Thr ough these High-Level Dialogues, we have defined critical gaps and crucialopportunities in climate action to build the most comprehensive set of decarbonisation initiatives ever,” Dr Al Jaber said. “The Summary of the Dialogues sets the tone for countries to decide an ambitious response to the Global Stocktake, setting us on a path to an energy system consistent with keeping 1.5°C degrees within reach.”

10:36AM



UK’s King Charles III meets with Dubai students

Image Credit: Supplied

King Charles III met students from Heriot-Watt University Dubai in the city's Knowledge Park on Thursday. He was accompanied by Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf, former UK prime minister, and current Foreign Secretary David Cameron.

King Charles was visiting the Heriot-Watt Climate Hub where he met with several British companies who were part of the Cleantech exhibition and displaying innovative solutions to the threat posed by the climate crisis. The King interacted with university students and heard outcomes from a roundtable on climate action through partnership and met with the academic leaders and students from Commonwealth universities.

10:06AM



Stage is set for the Ras Al Khaimah government

09:28AM



Highlight of Day1: Loss and damage fund

On the first day of COP28, the endorsement of a groundbreaking agreement to address the financial aspects of climate disasters was celebrated as an initial success, establishing a tone of "goodwill and trust" for the ongoing talks in the UAE. Over $420 million was pledged to the fund within an hour, and the negotiations agenda was swiftly agreed upon and adopted. Dr. Sultan Al Jaber was formally appointed as COP President. Climate veterans and negotiators have urged building on the positive momentum in the days ahead but emphasize that the summit’s work is far from over.

Road diversions

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced a temporary rerouting of traffic on Sheikh Zayed Road towards Abu Dhabi, from the Trade Centre Roundabout to the Expo Intersection. This diversion will be in place from 7:00 am to 11:00 am over three days - from 1 December to 3 December 2023.