Evidence of the destruction of flora and fauna in Sharjah Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Sharjah Environment and Protected Areas Authority recorded 15 violations as a result of damages caused to plant life in the wilderness. These fines were recorded during the first three months of 2020, especially due to the damages caused by soil leveling work and cutting of perennial and non-perennial trees. Violators were subjected to a fine of Dh10,000 for these violations.

Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority, said that conserving plants is extremely important to the nature and the Authority is doing everything in its capacity to protect them from further damage.

Al Suwaidi added that the authority continues organising awareness programmes and activities for public focusing on the importance of preserving wild areas, based on the Executive Council Resolution No. 9 of 2012. The resolution stresses on preventing environmental degradation in wild areas in the emirate and warns against the destruction of wild plants or killing of wild animals.

The law prohibits activities that violate the provisions of federal and local legislation regulating the protection of the environment and causing harm. The law further prohibits actions such as dumping, burying, storing hazardous waste, disposal of wastes, polluting wild areas, bulldozing, causing damage to people’s health.