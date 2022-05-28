Abu Dhabi: The English edition of veteran journalist Raed Barqawi’s book ‘Dare to Dream: How Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Made his Dreams Come True’ was launched on Saturday at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2022.
The book offers a glimpse into the vision and thoughts of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
Barqawi, Executive Editor-in-Chief of Al Khaleej newspaper, has enjoyed a front-row seat for over three decades watching Sheikh Mohammed’s dreams turn into reality. Thanks to his profession, he closely tracked the fortunes of Dubai and its several megaprojects over the decades.
A press release about the launch said “the close relation that the author enjoys with Sheikh Mohammed allowed him to get a closer look at a series of most historic decisions that have propelled Dubai to the top ranks on the world stage and across various sectors”.
Proceeds for donation
Proceeds from the English edition of the book will go towards supporting vulnerable groups, in line with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s dedication to humanitarian work, and will be donated to Al Noor Training Centre for People of Determination.
“Publishing the English edition of my book allows me to engage non-Arab readers who may have always wondered about its protagonist, the man behind Dubai’s success and its global repute and success – a leader who gave us the courage to dream, and gave millions of Arabs hope for a better future,” Barqawi said.
Book signing
Following the official launch of the English edition, Barqawi held a book signing session attended by several senior officials and media persons, where he was interviewed by news presenter Faisal bin Huraiz.
Ian Fairservice, Managing Partner and Group Editor-in-Chief of Motivate Media Group, said: “After the tremendous success of the Arabic Edition, Motivate Media Group are delighted to be publishing this riveting and important book in English. Raed talks about the wisdom and foresight of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and, through his writing, showcases a realistic history of this country.”