The Ramadan project, which was supervised by the UAE Embassy’s Humanitarian and Development Affairs Attache, was supported by the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, Emirates Red Crescent, Sharjah Charity International, Human Appeal International and Dar Al Ber Society. It also involved supporting orphans and the distribution of food and dates, Zakat Al Fitr and Eid Al Fitr clothes, as well as the organising of daily mass iftars. Hamad Saeed Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Lebanon, stated that the initiative was aimed at supporting orphans, widows, people of determination, poor families and elderly people.