Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police on Monday discovered the body of an Emirati man, Mohammed Aboud Al Kaabi, on the beach of an island off the coast of Abu Dhabi.
The deceased was found following rescue operations that were launched on Sunday night.
Sources reported that Al Kaabi had gone for an outing and a swim with his friends. They had used a small vessel to reach the islands. Soon after, Al Kaabi could not be found, and the group contacted the authorities. A search mission was launched but Al Kaabi had passed away by the time he was found.