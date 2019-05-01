Emirati father, 75 ,dies when dropping daughter to school Image Credit:

Ras Al Khaimah: A 75-year-old Emirati man died after his car collided with another vehicle in Ras Al Khaimah yesterday.

Colonel Ahmad Sum Al Naqbi, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department of Ras Al Khaimah Police, said the police operations room was alerted about the mishap at around 7.40am.

An ambulance, a rescue team and a traffic patrol rushed to the site, where the Emirati was pronounced dead. His body was then taken to a hospital and later handed over to his family for burial, said Col. Al Naqbi.

An investigation revealed that the accident occurred when the deceased was on his way to drop his 14-year-old daughter to school. The other vehicle was being driven by a 20-year-old Emirati man.

The daughter of the deceased as well as the driver of the other vehicle also sustained serious injuries and were moved to the hospital.