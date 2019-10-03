The initiative is part of the government strategy to open up new jobs for UAE nationals

RTA has completed training of Emirati engineers on bus maintenance. Image Credit: RTA

Dubai: A batch of fresh Emirati graduate engineers have completed their training on bus maitanance to start their career at the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

According to the RTA press release, the graduates have completed theoretical and practical training on the best practices of bus maintenance.

“Training of Emirati engineers is aligned with Dubai Government’s focus on Emiratisation and the drive to empower nationals to take up various jobs. The training aimed to uplift their technical and engineering abilities in bus maintenance practices so that they they would be in better shape to support RTA’s objectives,” said Abdullah Al Maazami, Director of Maintenance and Services at RTA’s Public Transport Agency.

The training programme, which had been coordinated with RTA’s Human Resources and Development Department, included four specialist workshops held over four weeks delivered by RTA’s bus maintenance specialists in coordination with leading bus manufacturers.