“Even though I have trekked across the North Pole, being at the South Pole is going to be much different — this time the weather is going to be even colder. At the North Pole it was minus 40 degrees Celsius whereas at the South Pole the temperature will be minus 50 degrees Celsius. I’m also going to be skiing at an altitude of 11,000 feet instead of being at sea level like last time,” he added, explaining the new challenges he is set to face.