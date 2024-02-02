MEGA7: A gift to a special daughter

MEGA7 Second Prize winner Damanjeet Singh, 37, credits his life’s successes to the influence of his 8-year-old daughter.

“Ever since my daughter was born, good things have come to me, from promotions at work to bonuses. I’ve found myself getting something or the other every year since her birth. Even when it came to choosing my Emirates Draw numbers, I asked my daughter to select them and here we are,” mentions the banking professional.

Interestingly, Singh participated in Emirates Draw and won the Dh250,000 prize on his first attempt. With his win, he hopes to establish his own business, all thanks to the unique blessings that his daughter has brought into his life, creating a hopeful path for a new entrepreneurial journey.

FAST5: A win with a purpose

Mohammad Ishaq, a 40-year-old dentist from Islamabad, firmly believes that his Emirates Draw FAST5 Guaranteed Prize win is a gift from God with a purpose. Steering away from his dental profession, life led him to become the owner of a copper and granite mining enterprise.

“I believe in giving, and now that I have received this money out of nowhere, it is my goodwill gesture and duty to share it with others. I will be giving 50 per cent to my wife and children, and the remaining amount will go to my staff,” states the father of two.

Discovering Emirates Draw through social media in 2023, Ishaq has been playing regularly. Although his number choices are mostly random, there's a special fondness for the number 9, a constant in all his combinations.

Watching the live draw on Instagram at home, Ishaq initially put away his phone when his numbers didn't match the Grand Prize. To his astonishment, a few minutes later, he received an email confirming his Dh50,000 prize! With this unexpected win, Mohammad is aiming to win the MEGA7 Dh100 million to grow his business.

FAST5: A win out of nowhere

Imagine taking a nap, and then out of nowhere, you get woken up with the exciting news of a surprise win.

That’s the story of Sujith Ozhinhala Veetil who was in the middle of a nap when he got the exciting news of his Emirates Draw FAST5 Guaranteed Prize win.

“I was taking a nap, and my phone was on silent. When I woke up and checked my phone, I saw numerous calls and messages from the Emirates Draw team, so I immediately checked the draw results on the website and saw that I had won! It was amazing,” says the 37-year-old.

