ABU DHABI: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoF) has successfully executed its third medical evacuation operation for an Emirati family involved in a severe traffic accident in Oman.
The ministry stressed that the operation, carried out in coordination with the National Guard - National Search and Rescue Centre, reflects the UAE’s steadfast commitment to safeguarding its citizens abroad and ensuring their well-being during emergencies.
The mission involved the airlift of an injured Emirati woman from Oman to the UAE using the National Guard’s search and rescue aircraft, to continue treatment in the country.
The MoF commended the support provided by the Omani authorities and their collaboration with the UAE Embassy in Muscat, which played a key role in the successful execution of this medical evacuation.
The ministry also emphasised the importance of road safety, urging all travelers to adhere to traffic laws and regulations to ensure their own safety and that of others.