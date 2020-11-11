Electrolux has launched a 11-year-old plan called Better Living Programme that aims to shape a more sustainable living Image Credit: Supplied

Most of us already do many things to help preserve the viability of the planet we all call home. Perhaps you recycle glass, plastic, paper and compost organic waste; shop with reusable bags; rely on public transportation or at least drive fuel-efficient cars.

However, have you given serious thought to the planetary effects of what you eat and made changes that will protect not only the earth and surrounding waters but also your health and the well-being of generations to come?

As pressure to reduce food waste continues to mount, Electrolux has launched an 11-year plan called Better Living Programme that aims to shape a more sustainable living. The company’s focus is an evolving list of 100 bold actions, to be undertaken by 2030, and in which Better Eating gets huge emphasis.

“We always try to find better solutions for food preservation. But sustainable eating is also about changing behaviour,” said Hanna Nykänen, Food Preservation Expert, Electrolux, Sweden. “It’s about taking small steps for a bigger cause.”

With Better Eating, Electrolux seeks to inspire more people to eat in a way that benefits both people and planet. This means helping to optimise the nutritional value of what people eat while showing how enjoyable it can be to incorporate more sustainable ingredients — particularly plant-based options.

Zucchini pasta Image Credit: Supplied

RECIPE: QUICK ZUCCHINI PASTA

INGREDIENTS

9 nests of tagliatelle

• 2 tbsp olive oil + extra

• 1 brown onion

• 2 cloves garlic

• 2 zucchini

• 1 organic lemon, zest + juice

• generous handful of fresh basil

• chili flakes, to taste

• salt & pepper

METHOD

1. Prep by chopping the onion, mince the garlic and cut the zucchini into half moons.

2. Heat 2 tbsp olive oil in a large frying pan. Lower heat to medium low and add the onion. Cook while stirring for about 5 min or until translucent. Add the garlic and chiliflakes and cook for another 2 min or so. Then add zucchini, sprinkle of salt and let cook on medium high heat for about 10 min or until the water has cooked away and the zucchini is completely soft. Add the lemon juice and zest and season to taste with salt and pepper.