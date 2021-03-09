Abu Dhabi Government Media Office jumped seven places this year to 21 on the widely-read QS World University Rankings by Subject. Image Credit: Abu Dhabi Government Media Office

Abu Dhabi: Two petroleum engineering departments at UAE-based universities have been ranked among the top 100 worldwide, with the Khalifa University’s department ranked at 21.

The Khalifa University department jumped seven places this year to its current ranking on the widely-read QS World University Rankings by Subject. Meanwhile, the petroleum engineering department at the United Arab Emirates University also came in within the top 100 worldwide.

Minister acknowledgement

“We congratulate Khalifa University for its 21st place ranking on the QS Rankings after it jumped from 28th place last year. This is a deserved global achievement that shows the capabilities and excellence of our universities, and their continual improvement as a result of good planning,” announced Hussain Al Hammadi, UAE Minister of Education.

Meanwhile, the petroleum engineering department at the University of Sharjah also achieved a ranking among the top 150 globally. Al Hammadi also went on to congratulate the other two universities on their achievement.

Khalifa University

In a statement, the Khalifa University said it has also ranked 214th globally within the QS Engineering and Technology list, recording a jump of 67 places. It is currently ranked 211 overall World University Rankings in a list of 1,029 universities from around the world.

“The international acknowledgement of Khalifa University’s academic status through the 2021 QS World University Rankings by Subject further consolidates our status as a top-ranked institution renowned for world-class quality education. In a year beset with a global pandemic that brought major challenges to academic institutions, Khalifa University has again vindicated its primary status globally, regionally and in the UAE, because of our expert and dedicated faculty members and the level of research produced at the University. We believe this milestone recognition will motivate us even further to reach bigger heights in the coming years,” said Dr. Arif Al Hammadi, executive vice president at Khalifa University.

In a statement, the Khalifa University said it has also performed better in other subjects, with Civil and Structural Engineering ranked within the top-200 band globally, while Chemical Engineering, Electrical and Electronic Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering coming among the ‘top-250 band’ in the 2021 QS World University Rankings by Subject.

QS rankings

The QS World University Rankings by Subject is an extensive independent comparative analysis on the performance of 13,883 individual university programmes, taken by students at 1,440 universities in 85 locations across the world across 51 academic disciplines. Four components — academic reputation, employer reputation, research citations per paper, and the H-index — are used to rank universities in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2021.